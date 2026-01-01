Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Remote starter | Accord Touring CVT | Fuel efficient | Leather seats | Heated and ventilated front seats | Heated steering wheel | Power sunroof | Navigation | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Smart device integration | Satellite radio | Backup camera | Adaptive cruise control | Lane assist | Blind spot monitor | Heated mirrors | Power driver seat with memory | Dual zone climate control | Keyless entry with push start | Alloy wheels | Well maintained | Fuel economy approx 8.2 L/100km city / 6.6 L/100km highway | Great for Canadian weather</p><p class=p2>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</p><p class=p2>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</p><p class=p2>Call us today to book your test drive!</p><p class=p2>CERTIFICATION</p><p class=p2>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.</p><p class=p2>FINANCING</p><p class=p2>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</p><p class=p2>WARRANTY</p><p class=p2>This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.</p><p class=p2>PRICE</p><p class=p2>At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.</p>

2018 Honda Accord

153,260 KM

Details Description Features

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda Accord

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
14423013

2018 Honda Accord

Touring

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 1783837983430
  2. 1783837983985
  3. 1783837984557
  4. 1783837985014
  5. 1783837985447
  6. 1783837985906
  7. 1783837986413
  8. 1783837986876
  9. 1783837987332
  10. 1783837987762
  11. 1783837988194
  12. 1783837988610
  13. 1783837989077
  14. 1783837989508
  15. 1783837989977
  16. 1783837990435
  17. 1783837990875
  18. 1783837991306
  19. 1783837991749
  20. 1783837992188
  21. 1783837992622
  22. 1783837993122
  23. 1783837993557
  24. 1783837994026
  25. 1783837994487
  26. 1783837994936
  27. 1783837995358
  28. 1783837995840
  29. 1783837996289
  30. 1783837996742
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
153,260KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCV1F93JA802498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,260 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote starter | Accord Touring CVT | Fuel efficient | Leather seats | Heated and ventilated front seats | Heated steering wheel | Power sunroof | Navigation | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Smart device integration | Satellite radio | Backup camera | Adaptive cruise control | Lane assist | Blind spot monitor | Heated mirrors | Power driver seat with memory | Dual zone climate control | Keyless entry with push start | Alloy wheels | Well maintained | Fuel economy approx 8.2 L/100km city / 6.6 L/100km highway | Great for Canadian weather

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.

FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY

This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.

PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 90,386 KM $17,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru ASCENT Touring 7-Passenger for sale in Scarborough, ON
2020 Subaru ASCENT Touring 7-Passenger 88,215 KM $26,895 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 151,870 KM $27,495 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2018 Honda Accord