This 2018 Honda Civic Sedan EX is a well-maintained, accident-free, one-owner vehicle with a clean history. It offers a perfect blend of sporty design, fuel efficiency, and Hondas legendary reliability. Powered by a responsive 1.5L turbocharged engine, it delivers excellent fuel economy at approximately 7.0 L/100 km in the city and 5.6 L/100 km on the highway. It comes equipped with keyless entry, sunroof, heated front seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, backup camera, and the Honda Sensing safety suite featuring adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and collision mitigation braking. Ideal for commuters, new drivers, or anyone looking for a dependable and stylish sedanthis Civic is ready to impress. Contact us today to schedule a test drive!

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book a test drive!

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2018 Honda Civic

165,968 KM

$15,895

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic

EX Honda Sensing Sedan CVT

12546257

2018 Honda Civic

EX Honda Sensing Sedan CVT

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$15,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,968KM
VIN 2HGFC2F88JH022062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 022062
  • Mileage 165,968 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Honda Civic Sedan EX is a well-maintained, accident-free, one-owner vehicle with a clean history. It offers a perfect blend of sporty design, fuel efficiency, and Hondas legendary reliability. Powered by a responsive 1.5L turbocharged engine, it delivers excellent fuel economy at approximately 7.0 L/100 km in the city and 5.6 L/100 km on the highway. It comes equipped with keyless entry, sunroof, heated front seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, backup camera, and the Honda Sensing safety suite featuring adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and collision mitigation braking. Ideal for commuters, new drivers, or anyone looking for a dependable and stylish sedanthis Civic is ready to impress. Contact us today to schedule a test drive!

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
$15,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2018 Honda Civic