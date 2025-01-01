$19,895+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
Touring Sedan CVT
2018 Honda Civic
Touring Sedan CVT
Location
Motorspot
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
416-272-9700
$19,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
112,984KM
VIN 2HGFC1F93JH101464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 101464
- Mileage 112,984 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Honda Civic Sedan Touring a stylish and well-equipped compact car with leather seats, heated front seats and steering wheel, power sunroof, memory drivers seat, rearview camera, alloy wheels, and push-button start. Advanced safety features include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and collision mitigation. Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.5L turbo engine, it delivers excellent fuel economy at approximately 6.8L/100km combinedmaking it a smart and comfortable choice for everyday driving.
Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, we're dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Here's what sets us apart:**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!
