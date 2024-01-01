Menu
2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Touring Accident-Free! One-Owner Vehicle! Ontario Vehicle! Good Service History! Equipped With Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Dual Climate Control, Lane Departure Assist And Much More! 

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2018 Honda Clarity

107,357 KM

$22,895

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Clarity

Touring Plug-In Hybrid

2018 Honda Clarity

Touring Plug-In Hybrid

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

$22,895

+ taxes & licensing

107,357KM
Used
VIN JHMZC5F33JC800691

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 800691
  • Mileage 107,357 KM

2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Touring Accident-Free! One-Owner Vehicle! Ontario Vehicle! Good Service History! Equipped With Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Dual Climate Control, Lane Departure Assist And Much More!

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

$22,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

2018 Honda Clarity