Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><font face=-apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji><span>Accident-free, well-maintained 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Touring Sedan with full service records. Powered by a 1.5L engine paired with an electric motor, it offers smooth performance, excellent fuel economy, and the flexibility of plug-in hybrid driving. The Touring trim adds leather seating, heated front seats, navigation, sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and a large touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth. Safety features include Honda Sensing with Collision Mitigation Braking, Lane Keeping Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control. Spacious, efficient, and reliable, this Clarity Touring is an ideal eco-friendly sedan.</span></font></div><br /><div><font face=-apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji><span> </span></font><span data-start=1201 data-end=1239><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span></span></div><br /><div><span> </span><span data-start=1245 data-end=1293>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=1293 data-end=1296><span> </span><span data-start=1299 data-end=1338><span>Call us today to book a test drive!</span></span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><br /><div><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2018 Honda Clarity

95,236 KM

Details Description Features

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda Clarity

Touring Plug-In Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle
12979258

2018 Honda Clarity

Touring Plug-In Hybrid

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 12979258.750877060?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=29481
  2. 12979258
  3. 12979258
  4. 12979258
  5. 12979258
  6. 12979258
  7. 12979258
  8. 12979258
  9. 12979258
  10. 12979258
  11. 12979258
  12. 12979258
  13. 12979258
  14. 12979258
  15. 12979258
  16. 12979258
  17. 12979258
  18. 12979258
  19. 12979258
  20. 12979258
  21. 12979258
  22. 12979258
  23. 12979258
  24. 12979258
  25. 12979258
  26. 12979258
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
95,236KM
VIN JHMZC5F32JC800603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 800603
  • Mileage 95,236 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-free, well-maintained 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Touring Sedan with full service records. Powered by a 1.5L engine paired with an electric motor, it offers smooth performance, excellent fuel economy, and the flexibility of plug-in hybrid driving. The Touring trim adds leather seating, heated front seats, navigation, sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and a large touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth. Safety features include Honda Sensing with Collision Mitigation Braking, Lane Keeping Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control. Spacious, efficient, and reliable, this Clarity Touring is an ideal eco-friendly sedan.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 147,496 KM $24,895 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic EX Sedan CVT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2022 Honda Civic EX Sedan CVT 73,961 KM $26,895 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai IONIQ Electric Ultimate Hatchback for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Hyundai IONIQ Electric Ultimate Hatchback 86,238 KM $21,495 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2018 Honda Clarity