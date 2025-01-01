$21,495+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Clarity
Touring Plug-In Hybrid
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$21,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
95,236KM
VIN JHMZC5F32JC800603
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 800603
- Mileage 95,236 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident-free, well-maintained 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Touring Sedan with full service records. Powered by a 1.5L engine paired with an electric motor, it offers smooth performance, excellent fuel economy, and the flexibility of plug-in hybrid driving. The Touring trim adds leather seating, heated front seats, navigation, sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and a large touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth. Safety features include Honda Sensing with Collision Mitigation Braking, Lane Keeping Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control. Spacious, efficient, and reliable, this Clarity Touring is an ideal eco-friendly sedan.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Octane Used Cars
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
2018 Honda Clarity