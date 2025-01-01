$19,495+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V
EX AWD
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
647-879-5301
Used
150,301KM
VIN 2HKRW2H59JH116724
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 116724
- Mileage 150,301 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into comfort and confidence with this 2018 Honda CR-V EX AWDan SUV perfectly built for Canadian conditions. Its fuel-efficient 1.5L turbocharged engine delivers an impressive 8.7L/100 km in the city and 7.2L/100 km on the highway, while the all-wheel drive system gives you year-round traction and peace of mind. Loaded with features like a power sunroof, heated seats, remote start, dual-zone climate control, and a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, every drive is smooth and enjoyable. Plus, Honda Sensing safety techincluding lane departure assist and collision mitigationkeeps you and your passengers protected. Stylish, spacious, and reliable, this CR-V is ready for whatever Canadian roads throw your way. Come take it for a test driveyoull love what it offers!
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!
Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, we're dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Here's what sets us apart:**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.
