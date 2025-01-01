Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Loaded with leather seats, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, power tailgate, moonroof, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and advanced safety features like lane departure assist, collision mitigation, radar cruise control, rearview camera with parking sensors, plus push button start, this 2018 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD offers premium comfort and confident driving in any conditionall while delivering excellent fuel economy at just 8.7L/100km city and 7.2L/100km highway. </span><span>*Vehicle is not drivable if not certified. Certification is available for $699*</span></div><div><br /></div><div><p><span>Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, were dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Heres what sets us apart:</span></p><div><font color=#242424><span>**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether youre dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!</span></font></div></div>

2018 Honda CR-V

122,703 KM

Details Description

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12494365

2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

Location

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

416-272-9700

  1. 12494365
  2. 12494365
  3. 12494365
  4. 12494365
  5. 12494365
  6. 12494365
  7. 12494365
  8. 12494365
  9. 12494365
  10. 12494365
  11. 12494365
  12. 12494365
  13. 12494365
  14. 12494365
  15. 12494365
  16. 12494365
  17. 12494365
  18. 12494365
  19. 12494365
  20. 12494365
  21. 12494365
  22. 12494365
  23. 12494365
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,703KM
VIN 2HKRW2H87JH109894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 109894
  • Mileage 122,703 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded with leather seats, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, power tailgate, moonroof, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and advanced safety features like lane departure assist, collision mitigation, radar cruise control, rearview camera with parking sensors, plus push button start, this 2018 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD offers premium comfort and confident driving in any conditionall while delivering excellent fuel economy at just 8.7L/100km city and 7.2L/100km highway. *Vehicle is not drivable if not certified. Certification is available for $699*

Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, we're dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Here's what sets us apart:

**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorspot

Used 2017 RAM 1500 SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 RAM 1500 SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD 190,646 KM $17,895 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid 63,604 KM $23,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Insight Touring for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Honda Insight Touring 124,316 KM $20,895 + tax & lic

Email Motorspot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorspot

Motorspot

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

Call Dealer

416-272-XXXX

(click to show)

416-272-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Motorspot

416-272-9700

2018 Honda CR-V