2018 Honda CR-V

24,110 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

LX

2018 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

The Humberview Group

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

24,110KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8409639
  • Stock #: W3004A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H28JH128059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 24,110 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Volkswagen MidTown Toronto

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-XXXX

416-291-6456

