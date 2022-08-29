$36,999+ tax & licensing
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
11Motors
905-587-0911
2018 Honda CR-V
2018 Honda CR-V
EX AWD
Location
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4
905-587-0911
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
65,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9099352
- VIN: 2HKRW2H59JH129036
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
