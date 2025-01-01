Menu
2018 Honda Odyssey EX-RES Auto a spacious and versatile 8-passenger minivan designed for family comfort and convenience. Powered by a strong 3.5L V6 engine with a smooth 9-speed automatic transmission, it offers great fuel efficiency at approximately 12.6L/100km city, 8.4L/100km highway, and 10.7L/100km combined. Well-equipped with heated front seats, power sliding doors, power tailgate, tri-zone climate control, rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning with steering assist, adaptive cruise control, rear entertainment system, Bluetooth, and keyless entry with push-button start. The Odyssey EX-RES delivers comfort, practicality, and advanced features perfect for family adventures.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book a test drive!

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2018 Honda Odyssey

148,408 KM

$26,895

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Odyssey

EX-RES Auto

12725661

2018 Honda Odyssey

EX-RES Auto

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_NoBadges

$26,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,408KM
VIN 5FNRL6H42JB509082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 148,408 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Honda Odyssey EX-RES Auto a spacious and versatile 8-passenger minivan designed for family comfort and convenience. Powered by a strong 3.5L V6 engine with a smooth 9-speed automatic transmission, it offers great fuel efficiency at approximately 12.6L/100km city, 8.4L/100km highway, and 10.7L/100km combined. Well-equipped with heated front seats, power sliding doors, power tailgate, tri-zone climate control, rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning with steering assist, adaptive cruise control, rear entertainment system, Bluetooth, and keyless entry with push-button start. The Odyssey EX-RES delivers comfort, practicality, and advanced features perfect for family adventures.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
$26,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2018 Honda Odyssey