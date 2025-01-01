Menu
<p data-start=142 data-end=891><span><b>Accident-free 2018 Honda Odyssey Touring a premium 8-passenger minivan that blends comfort, innovation, and family-friendly versatility. Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, it delivers smooth performance, excellent reliability, and impressive fuel efficiency. The Touring trim includes leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, rear entertainment system, navigation, hands-free power sliding doors, power liftgate, tri-zone climate control, and a premium touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its spacious interior, refined ride, and Hondas proven dependability, the Odyssey Touring is the ultimate choice for families seeking luxury and practicality.</b></span></p><p data-start=893 data-end=1017><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span><br data-start=927 data-end=930><span> 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=974 data-end=977><span> Call us today to book your test drive!</span></p><hr data-start=1020 data-end=1023><h3 data-start=1025 data-end=1044><span><br></span></h3><h3 data-start=1025 data-end=1044><span><b>CERTIFICATION</b></span></h3><p data-start=1046 data-end=1406><span>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.</span></p><hr data-start=1409 data-end=1412><h3 data-start=1414 data-end=1429><span><br></span></h3><h3 data-start=1414 data-end=1429><span><b>FINANCING</b></span></h3><p data-start=1431 data-end=1772><span>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</span></p><hr data-start=1775 data-end=1778><h3 data-start=1780 data-end=1794><span><b><br></b></span></h3><h3 data-start=1780 data-end=1794><span><b>WARRANTY</b></span></h3><p data-start=1796 data-end=1970><span>This Odyssey Touring qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.</span></p><hr data-start=1973 data-end=1976><h3 data-start=1978 data-end=1989><span><b><br></b></span></h3><h3 data-start=1978 data-end=1989><span><b>PRICE</b></span></h3><p><span> </span></p><p data-start=1991 data-end=2265><span>At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.</span></p>

2018 Honda Odyssey

134,345 KM

Details Description

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Odyssey

Touring

13162789

2018 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_AccidentFree

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # 500214
  Mileage 134,345 KM

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

