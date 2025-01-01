$26,495+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Pilot
Touring 4WD
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
Used
149,539KM
VIN 5FNYF6H90JB500248
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,539 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident-free 2018 Honda Pilot Touring AWD a spacious and refined 7-passenger SUV built for comfort, capability, and family versatility. Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine with automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, it delivers smooth performance and confident handling in all conditions. The Touring trim offers premium features including leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, panoramic sunroof, navigation, rear entertainment system, power liftgate, and a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. Combining Hondas legendary reliability with modern luxury and space for seven, the Pilot Touring AWD is the perfect choice for families who value comfort and all-weather confidence.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.WARRANTY
This Pilot Touring AWD qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Octane Used Cars
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
