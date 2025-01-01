Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span><b>Accident-free 2018 Honda Pilot Touring AWD</b> a spacious and refined 7-passenger SUV built for comfort, capability, and family versatility. Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine with automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, it delivers smooth performance and confident handling in all conditions. The Touring trim offers premium features including leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, panoramic sunroof, navigation, rear entertainment system, power liftgate, and a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. Combining Hondas legendary reliability with modern luxury and space for seven, the Pilot Touring AWD is the perfect choice for families who value comfort and all-weather confidence.</span></div><br /><div><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span><br data-start=938 data-end=941><span> 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=985 data-end=988><span> Call us today to book your test drive!</span></div><hr data-start=1030 data-end=1033 /><h3 data-start=1035 data-end=1054><span><b>CERTIFICATION</b></span></h3><br /><div><span>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.</span></div><hr data-start=1417 data-end=1420 /><h3 data-start=1422 data-end=1437><span><b>FINANCING</b></span></h3><br /><div><span>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</span></div><hr data-start=1781 data-end=1784 /><h3 data-start=1786 data-end=1800><span><b>WARRANTY</b></span></h3><br /><div><span>This Pilot Touring AWD qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.</span></div><hr data-start=1979 data-end=1982 /><h3 data-start=1984 data-end=1995><span><b>PRICE</b></span></h3><br /><div><span> </span></div><br /><div><span>At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.</span></div>

2018 Honda Pilot

149,539 KM

Details Description Features

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda Pilot

Touring 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
13062761

2018 Honda Pilot

Touring 4WD

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 13062761
  2. 13062761
  3. 13062761
  4. 13062761
  5. 13062761
  6. 13062761
  7. 13062761
  8. 13062761
  9. 13062761
  10. 13062761
  11. 13062761
  12. 13062761
  13. 13062761
  14. 13062761
  15. 13062761
  16. 13062761
  17. 13062761
  18. 13062761
  19. 13062761
  20. 13062761
  21. 13062761
  22. 13062761
  23. 13062761
  24. 13062761
  25. 13062761
  26. 13062761
  27. 13062761
  28. 13062761
  29. 13062761
  30. 13062761
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,539KM
VIN 5FNYF6H90JB500248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,539 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-free 2018 Honda Pilot Touring AWD a spacious and refined 7-passenger SUV built for comfort, capability, and family versatility. Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine with automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, it delivers smooth performance and confident handling in all conditions. The Touring trim offers premium features including leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, panoramic sunroof, navigation, rear entertainment system, power liftgate, and a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. Combining Hondas legendary reliability with modern luxury and space for seven, the Pilot Touring AWD is the perfect choice for families who value comfort and all-weather confidence.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.WARRANTY
This Pilot Touring AWD qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2023 Honda CR-V LX AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2023 Honda CR-V LX AWD 119,408 KM $29,895 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Carnival LX for sale in Scarborough, ON
2022 Kia Carnival LX 96,492 KM $27,895 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription AWD 131,455 KM $25,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2018 Honda Pilot