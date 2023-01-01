Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

210,000 KM

Details

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
Motor World

416-287-3241

GT GT

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

210,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10385682
  • VIN: KMHH35LE4JU007439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

