2018 Hyundai Elantra

$13,950 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10385682

10385682 VIN: KMHH35LE4JU007439

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 210,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.