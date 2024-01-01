$9,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GLS
Location
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
647-247-7547
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
269,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 269,000 KM
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
2018 Hyundai Elantra