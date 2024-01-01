Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra GLS for sale in Scarborough, ON

2018 Hyundai Elantra

269,000 KM

Details

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
269,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 269,000 KM

A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
647-247-XXXX

647-247-7547

