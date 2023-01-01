Menu
2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

108,971 KM

Details Description

$20,895

+ tax & licensing
$20,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

blue

2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

blue

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

$20,895

+ taxes & licensing

108,971KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10441524
  Stock #: 070004
  VIN: KMHC75LC2JU070004

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 108,971 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue Hatchback! In Great Condition! Great Mileage! Automatic Transmission, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, 2 Keys And Much More!

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

