Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

147,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

905-587-0911

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

905-587-0911

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

147,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9313390
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB4JG548028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS
JUST ARRIVED 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 11Motors

2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 104,655 KM
$20,490 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 107,729 KM
$35,999 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Sentra 4...
 175,455 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email 11Motors

11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

Call Dealer

905-587-XXXX

(click to show)

905-587-0911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory