$12,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Sonata
GL B.UP CAM / APPLE CARPLAY!
Location
The Cars Factory
563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
416-886-2323
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Drive in style and comfort with this stunning 2018 Hyundai Sonata GL. This meticulously maintained vehicle is packed with premium features, including:
- Blind Spot Monitoring: Enhance your safety with real-time alerts.
- Heated Seats: Enjoy warmth on those chilly days.
- Parking Sensors: Make parking a breeze with audible alerts.
- Sports/Eco Mode: Switch between performance and efficiency at the touch of a button.
- Backup Camera: Navigate reversing with ease and confidence.
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto: Seamlessly integrate your smartphone for navigation and media.
- Power Windows & Locks: Convenience at your fingertips.
- Keyless Entry: Access your car effortlessly.
- Ice Cold A/C: Stay cool and comfortable year-round.
- Bluetooth/XM Radio/CD/USB/AUX: Endless entertainment options.
This Sonata GL combines elegance with practicality, making it an excellent choice for anyone seeking a reliable and feature-rich vehicle.
Don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity—contact us today to schedule a test drive!
Welcome to The Cars Factory!
We operate by appointment and are located at: 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.
CERTIFICATION
Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
FINANCING
Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.
WARRANTY
Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.
PRICE
At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.
Discover The Cars Factory Difference
Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.
Vehicle Features
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
