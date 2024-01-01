Menu
<p>Discover the perfect combination of style, comfort, and technology with the 2018 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L Premium All-Wheel Drive! 1 Owner, clean vehicle is ready to elevate your driving experience with its impressive features:</p><ul><li><strong>CarPlay Integration</strong>: Seamlessly connect your smartphone for navigation, music, and more.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor</strong>: Enhance safety with advanced awareness of your surroundings.</li><li><strong>Backup Camera</strong>: Park with confidence and ease.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry</strong>: Access your vehicle effortlessly with just a touch.</li><li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel</strong>: Stay comfortable and in control, even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Audio</strong>: Stream your favorite tunes hands-free.</li><li><strong>AUX & USB Ports</strong>: Stay connected and entertained with multiple connectivity options.</li></ul><p>Fully loaded and meticulously maintained, this Tucson combines modern technology with practical features, making it a standout choice for anyone seeking a reliable and stylish ride. Don’t miss out on this exceptional vehicle – it’s ready to enhance your daily adventures!</p><p> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Welcome to The Cars Factory!</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;>We operate by appointment and are located at: <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.</span></p><hr style=box-sizing: content-box; height: 0px; overflow: visible; margin-top: 1rem; margin-bottom: 1rem; border-right-style: initial; border-bottom-style: initial; border-left-style: initial; border-image: initial; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1) initial initial initial; /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>CERTIFICATION</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;>Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.</p><hr style=box-sizing: content-box; height: 0px; overflow: visible; margin-top: 1rem; margin-bottom: 1rem; border-right-style: initial; border-bottom-style: initial; border-left-style: initial; border-image: initial; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1) initial initial initial; /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>FINANCING</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;>Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.</p><hr style=box-sizing: content-box; height: 0px; overflow: visible; margin-top: 1rem; margin-bottom: 1rem; border-right-style: initial; border-bottom-style: initial; border-left-style: initial; border-image: initial; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1) initial initial initial; /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>WARRANTY</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;>Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.</p><hr style=box-sizing: content-box; height: 0px; overflow: visible; margin-top: 1rem; margin-bottom: 1rem; border-right-style: initial; border-bottom-style: initial; border-left-style: initial; border-image: initial; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1) initial initial initial; /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>PRICE</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;>At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing youre getting a great deal.</p><hr style=box-sizing: content-box; height: 0px; overflow: visible; margin-top: 1rem; margin-bottom: 1rem; border-right-style: initial; border-bottom-style: initial; border-left-style: initial; border-image: initial; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1) initial initial initial; /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Discover The Cars Factory Difference</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;>Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.</p><p> </p><p> </p>

Used
146,750KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA47JU649427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 318495
  • Mileage 146,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

