$13,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 2.0L Camera / Apple Car Play!
Location
The Cars Factory
563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
416-886-2323
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 318495
- Mileage 146,750 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect combination of style, comfort, and technology with the 2018 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L Premium All-Wheel Drive! 1 Owner, clean vehicle is ready to elevate your driving experience with its impressive features:
- CarPlay Integration: Seamlessly connect your smartphone for navigation, music, and more.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Enhance safety with advanced awareness of your surroundings.
- Backup Camera: Park with confidence and ease.
- Keyless Entry: Access your vehicle effortlessly with just a touch.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Stay comfortable and in control, even on the coldest days.
- Bluetooth Audio: Stream your favorite tunes hands-free.
- AUX & USB Ports: Stay connected and entertained with multiple connectivity options.
Fully loaded and meticulously maintained, this Tucson combines modern technology with practical features, making it a standout choice for anyone seeking a reliable and stylish ride. Don’t miss out on this exceptional vehicle – it’s ready to enhance your daily adventures!
Welcome to The Cars Factory!
We operate by appointment and are located at: 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.
CERTIFICATION
Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
FINANCING
Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.
WARRANTY
Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.
PRICE
At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.
Discover The Cars Factory Difference
Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.
The Cars Factory
