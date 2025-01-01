Menu
This 2018 Hyundai Tucson 1.6T Ultimate AWD is an accident-free, one-owner Ontario vehicle, offering a perfect blend of style, performance, and versatility. Powered by a 1.6L turbocharged engine and equipped with all-wheel drive, it delivers both efficiency and capability. With a premium interior featuring leather seating, advanced safety features like lane departure warning and blind-spot detection, and cutting-edge tech such as navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, this Tucson is the ideal SUV for any adventure. Book your test drive today!

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

144,460 KM

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

877-777-6217

VIN KM8J3CA23JU836176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 836176
  • Mileage 144,460 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Hyundai Tucson 1.6T Ultimate AWD is an accident-free, one-owner Ontario vehicle, offering a perfect blend of style, performance, and versatility. Powered by a 1.6L turbocharged engine and equipped with all-wheel drive, it delivers both efficiency and capability. With a premium interior featuring leather seating, advanced safety features like lane departure warning and blind-spot detection, and cutting-edge tech such as navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, this Tucson is the ideal SUV for any adventure. Book your test drive today!
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
877-777-6217

