2018 Hyundai Tucson ...

$20,495 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 9 , 7 5 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9840785

9840785 Stock #: 769837

769837 VIN: KM8J3CA41JU769837

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 769837

Mileage 139,756 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.