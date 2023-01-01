Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Tucson

139,756 KM

Details Description

$20,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Tucson

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE AWD

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

  1. 9840785
  2. 9840785
  3. 9840785
  4. 9840785
  5. 9840785
  6. 9840785
  7. 9840785
  8. 9840785
  9. 9840785
  10. 9840785
  11. 9840785
  12. 9840785
  13. 9840785
  14. 9840785
  15. 9840785
  16. 9840785
  17. 9840785
  18. 9840785
  19. 9840785
  20. 9840785
  21. 9840785
  22. 9840785
Contact Seller

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
139,756KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9840785
  • Stock #: 769837
  • VIN: KM8J3CA41JU769837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 769837
  • Mileage 139,756 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L SE AWD Accident-Free! Good Service Records! Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel And Much More! ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Octane Used Cars is open by appointments. Our address is 4614 Kingston Road Scarborough Ontario Canada.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Octane Used Cars! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standard including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don't need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! Financing deals are subjected to Admin fee. On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don't forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No-haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

2016 Hyundai Sonata ...
 144,507 KM
$18,895 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Tucson ...
 139,756 KM
$20,495 + tax & lic
2007 Chevrolet Aveo5...
 68,216 KM
$5,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory