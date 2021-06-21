Menu
2018 Jaguar F-PACE

44,781 KM

Details Description Features

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

30t R-Sport

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

30t R-Sport

Location

The Humberview Group

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

44,781KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7402169
  • Stock #: P7727
  • VIN: SADCL2GX8JA288725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,781 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! Meet the Sporty Jaguar F pace R sport !!!

Immaculate condition, Fuji White, Clean Carfax !!
Won't last long, Get it before it's gone!

"Is your Lease ending soon? Get Your Moneys Worth - at Volkswagen MidTown! We can run a No-Charge Live Nationwide Auction on any Lease due in the next 15 months (any make or model) to maximize the value of your vehicle."

This flawless Jaguar is Equipped with all of your favourite options such as:
3.0T 340Hp 6 Cyl Engine
8-speed Automatic transmission with Tiptronic
Digital Cockpit
20" Blade Gloss Black Alloy Wheels
Meridian Premium Audio
Black Exterior Pack:
R sport Badging
Comfort and Convenience Pack
Heated and cooling seats
Power tailgate
Driver assistance Pack:
360 degree Camera
Park assist
Panoramic Sunroof
Black Leather seats
Technology Package:
10' Touchscreen
Rear view camera
Satellite Navigation Pro
Wifi Hotspot
Apple Carplay and Android Auto
Bluetooth phone connectivity and so much more!

Join us today for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Volkswagen MidTown Toronto

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

