2018 Jaguar F-PACE

New Arrival! Meet the Sporty Jaguar F pace R sport !!!
Immaculate condition, Fuji White, Clean Carfax !!
Won't last long, Get it before it's gone!
This flawless Jaguar is Equipped with all of your favourite options such as:
3.0T 340Hp 6 Cyl Engine
8-speed Automatic transmission with Tiptronic
Digital Cockpit
20" Blade Gloss Black Alloy Wheels
Meridian Premium Audio
Black Exterior Pack:
R sport Badging
Comfort and Convenience Pack
Heated and cooling seats
Power tailgate
Driver assistance Pack:
360 degree Camera
Park assist
Panoramic Sunroof
Black Leather seats
Technology Package:
10' Touchscreen
Rear view camera
Satellite Navigation Pro
Wifi Hotspot
Apple Carplay and Android Auto
Bluetooth phone connectivity and so much more!
Join us today for a test drive!
3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4