2018 Jaguar F-PACE

54,850 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

25t Premium

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

25t Premium

Location

The Humberview Group

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

54,850KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7402217
  • Stock #: P7725
  • VIN: SADCJ2FX1JA299282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,850 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! Meet the Sporty Jaguar F Pace !!

Immaculate condition, Lorie Blue, Clean Carfax !!
Won't last long, Get it before it's gone!

"Is your Lease ending soon? Get Your Moneys Worth - at Volkswagen MidTown! We can run a No-Charge Live Nationwide Auction on any Lease due in the next 15 months (any make or model) to maximize the value of your vehicle."

This flawless Jaguar is Equipped with all of your favourite options such as:
3.0T 340Hp 6 Cyl Engine
8-speed Automatic transmission with Tiptronic
20" Blade Gloss Black Alloy Wheels
Meridian Premium Audio
Heated front seats
Power tailgate
Panoramic Sunroof
Black Leather seats
8' Touchscreen
Rear view camera
Satellite Navigation
Apple Carplay and Android Auto
Bluetooth phone connectivity and so much more!

Join us today for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Volkswagen MidTown Toronto

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

