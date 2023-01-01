$27,995+ tax & licensing
416-886-7788
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Accident Free/Limited/4x4/PanoRoof/Comes Certified
Location
D2 Auto Sales
3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10080237
- VIN: 1C4RJFBG6JC145772
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Limited, Accident Free, Comes Certified, Automatic, Has 131,000KM on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Air Cooled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Backup Sensors, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Key less Entry, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Roof Rack, Summer and Winter Tires, Factory Remote Starter. Please Call To Confirm Availability......A Finance FEE of $495 WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE DEALS.....No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough
FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca
