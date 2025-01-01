Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo an accident-free Ontario vehicle that blends rugged 4WD capability with refined luxury, perfect for all Canadian weather conditions. Powered by a 3.6L V6 engine, this Grand Cherokee offers impressive power and efficiency. Equipped with features like a Uconnect infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, backup camera, and a spacious interior, its ready for both city drives and off-road adventures. Fully inspected and ready for its next ownerfinancing available, book your test drive today!

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book a test drive!

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

108,719 KM

$23,700

+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LAREDO 4WD

12397941

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LAREDO 4WD

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_AccidentFree

$23,700

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,719KM
VIN 1C4RJFAG8JC313588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 313588
  • Mileage 108,719 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo an accident-free Ontario vehicle that blends rugged 4WD capability with refined luxury, perfect for all Canadian weather conditions. Powered by a 3.6L V6 engine, this Grand Cherokee offers impressive power and efficiency. Equipped with features like a Uconnect infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, backup camera, and a spacious interior, its ready for both city drives and off-road adventures. Fully inspected and ready for its next ownerfinancing available, book your test drive today!

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Fog Lights

Power Windows

Cruise Control

Child Safety Locks

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
$23,700

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee