Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \NO AUCTION PURCHASES\. PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DONT LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.</p>

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

204,000 KM

Details Description

$20,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12600958

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

  1. 12600958
  2. 12600958
  3. 12600958
  4. 12600958
  5. 12600958
  6. 12600958
  7. 12600958
  8. 12600958
  9. 12600958
  10. 12600958
  11. 12600958
  12. 12600958
  13. 12600958
  14. 12600958
  15. 12600958
  16. 12600958
  17. 12600958
  18. 12600958
  19. 12600958
Contact Seller

$20,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
204,000KM
VIN 1C4RJFBG3JC314971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motor World

Used 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Chevrolet Trax LT 85,000 KM $16,950 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 204,000 KM $20,950 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Buick Envision Essence for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Buick Envision Essence 195,000 KM $12,950 + tax & lic

Email Motor World

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-3241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Motor World

416-287-3241

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee