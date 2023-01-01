$31,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited/Accident Free/PanoRoof/Navi/ComesCertified
Location
D2 Auto Sales
3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,995
- Listing ID: 9575962
- VIN: 1C4RJFBG6JC145772
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Copper
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Limited, Accident Free, 4x4, Automatic. Has 125,000KM on it, Comes Certified With 1 Year Warranty. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Backup Sensors, Power Adjustable Tilt Steering, Heated Steering, Cruise Control, Key less Entry, Factory Remote Starter, Alloy Wheels, Summer and Winter Tires on Rims, Fog Lights, Roof Rack. Please Call To Confirm Availability.....A Finance FEE of $495 WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE DEALS.....No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough
416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM
SATURDAYS By Appointment Only
SUNDAYS CLOSED
Vehicle Features
