Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

D2 Auto Sales

416-886-7788

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited/Accident Free/PanoRoof/Navi/ComesCertified

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited/Accident Free/PanoRoof/Navi/ComesCertified

Location

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

  1. 1675372395
  2. 1675372393
  3. 1675372398
  4. 1675372397
  5. 1675372397
  6. 1675372397
  7. 1675372397
  8. 1675372396
  9. 1675372398
  10. 1675372398
  11. 1675372399
  12. 1675372398
  13. 1675372399
  14. 1675372399
  15. 1675372394
  16. 1675372395
  17. 1675372396
  18. 1675372396
  19. 1675372396
  20. 1675372396
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

125,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9575962
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG6JC145772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Limited, Accident Free, 4x4, Automatic. Has 125,000KM on it, Comes Certified With 1 Year Warranty. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Backup Sensors, Power Adjustable Tilt Steering, Heated Steering, Cruise Control, Key less Entry, Factory Remote Starter, Alloy Wheels, Summer and Winter Tires on Rims, Fog Lights, Roof Rack. Please Call To Confirm Availability.....A Finance FEE of $495 WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE DEALS.....No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca

416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM 
SATURDAYS By Appointment Only
SUNDAYS CLOSED

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From D2 Auto Sales

2013 Dodge Durango C...
 144,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape 4WD...
 160,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2010 Subaru Legacy A...
 90,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email D2 Auto Sales

D2 Auto Sales

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

Call Dealer

416-886-XXXX

(click to show)

416-886-7788

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory