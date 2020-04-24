2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8
416-699-2275
+ taxes & licensing
***APPLE CAR-PLAY OR ANDROID AUTO COMPATIBLE*** This 2018 Forte LX Plus Model just came in and has only 56,781 Kilometers! This clean compact Spacious sedan has been babied, is Priced to sell, and is a former daily rental.....The LX Plus Model comes with a Back-up Camera, Heated Seats, Navigation through Android Auto and Apple Car-play.....LIKE NEW....***YES ONLY 56KM***
CLEAN colour combination of Alpine White with Black cloth, Looks SHARP with 16 Inch Alloy Wheels and Xenon Lights!!! This gas saver 2.0L 4 Cylinder Forte comes fully equipped with all power options including Bluetooth, Cruise Control, iPod Auxiliary, Satelitte Radio, and CD player. Comes with the Balance of Factory Warranty from any Kia Dealership Canada Wide until July 6 2023 or 100,000km. Also comes with a CLEAN Carproof report with no accidents!!!
Your dreams can be become a reality as we arrange all financing in house, your payments could be as low as $149 Bi-Weekly (over 78 months at 5.9% o.a.c.) with only $500 Down! We finance all credit types.
This White 2018 Kia Forte LX Plus Model with all Premium upgrades and only 56K is Priced to Sell and surely will not last long.......for more information on this vehicle and other new arrivals, feel free to visit our website: WWW.AUTOSELECTTORONTO.COM
You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Auto Select. If you have experienced some of life's challenges and your credit has been damaged or if you have no credit at all we can still get you approved! Helping customers secure the best rate based on their credit is something we take very seriously. Put us to work for you today. Call today to make an appointment with one of our Finance specialists: 416-699-2275.
As per OMVIC regulations we must state this on all of our vehicles when certification is charged extra: ''Vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Certification is Available For $399.00''.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8