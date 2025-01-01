$13,490+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Optima
EX Tech Apple Carplay / Nav / ROOF - Loaded!
2018 Kia Optima
EX Tech Apple Carplay / Nav / ROOF - Loaded!
Location
The Cars Factory
563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
416-886-2323
Certified
$13,490
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 318506
- Mileage 153,888 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Kia Optima EX Tech - Fully Loaded & In Excellent Condition! 🚗
Looking for a stylish, comfortable, and tech-savvy ride? This 2018 Kia Optima EX Tech has it all! A top-of-the-line vehicle packed with luxury features and advanced tech to enhance your driving experience.
Key Features: ✨ Heated Leather Seats for ultimate comfort
🌞 Panoramic Sunroof to let the sunshine in
🔒 Blind Spot Monitoring for added safety
🎥 Backup Camera for easy parking and maneuvering
❄️ Heated & Cooled Seats for year-round comfort
❄️ Heated Steering Wheel for chilly mornings
📱 Apple CarPlay & Android Auto for seamless connectivity
And so much more!
NO ACCIDENT CARFAX VERIFIED – Peace of mind knowing your vehicle’s history is clear and clean!
This fully loaded Kia Optima is in excellent condition, meticulously maintained, and ready to hit the road. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this amazing vehicle!
💥 Contact now to schedule a test drive!
Make this Kia Optima yours and enjoy the perfect combination of luxury, safety, and convenience!
Welcome to The Cars Factory! 🚗💥
Your Premier Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles in Scarborough, Ontario!
Located at 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada
Appointments Available – Personalized, hassle-free service just for you!
Drive with confidence knowing your vehicle has passed our comprehensive safety inspection – going above and beyond industry standards! We also include a fresh oil change and professional detailing before your car hits the road. 🚗✨
Certification Package available for only $899.
Note: Vehicles are not drivable unless certified and e-tested. All trade-ins welcome! Taxes and licensing extra.
No credit? New to Canada? Struggling with past credit history? We specialize in getting you approved! Our expert finance team will work with you no matter your situation – whether it’s a history of bankruptcy, collections, or bad credit.
- On-the-spot financing – Get approved instantly!
- Bad credit? You’re still likely to qualify!
- Take control and start rebuilding your credit today!
Please note: Financing is subject to an administrative fee.PEACE OF MIND WITH EXTENDED WARRANTIES! 🔒
Don’t leave your vehicle’s future to chance! Protect your investment with an eligible extended warranty. We offer customizable coverage options that give you the peace of mind you deserve. Speak with our team to find the best plan for your needs!NO-HAGGLE PRICING – THE BEST DEAL, GUARANTEED! 💸
The Cars Factory ensures you get the best price from day one! With no-haggle pricing and constant market monitoring, we guarantee you’re always getting an unbeatable deal. No surprises, no stress – just pure value!Why Choose The Cars Factory?
At The Cars Factory, we put quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction at the forefront of everything we do. Our goal is to deliver the best experience for every customer, with a focus on making your car-buying journey smooth and enjoyable!
Book your appointment today and discover why The Cars Factory is the smart choice for your next vehicle! Don’t miss out on our unbeatable deals!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Cars Factory
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email The Cars Factory
The Cars Factory
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-886-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-886-2323