Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \NO AUCTION PURCHASES\. PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DONT LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.

2018 Kia Sorento

179,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Sorento

LX Turbo

12300839

2018 Kia Sorento

LX Turbo

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
179,000KM
VIN 5XYPGDA13JG350615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-287-3241

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

2018 Kia Sorento