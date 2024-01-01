Menu
<p>The 2018 Kia Soul EX combines unique styling with practicality. Enjoy a smooth ride with responsive handling and plenty of tech features to keep you connected on the go. With a roomy interior and a surprising amount of cargo space, it’s perfect for city driving or weekend adventures!</p><p>🌟 <strong>Key Features:</strong></p><ul><li>Accident-Free History</li><li>Sleek Gray Exterior</li><li>Comfortable Black Interior</li><li>Spacious & Versatile Cargo Space</li><li>Fuel Efficient</li></ul><p>🚗 <strong>Additional Highlights:</strong></p><ul><li>Bluetooth Connectivity</li><li>Rearview Camera</li><li>Alloy Wheels</li><li>Premium Sound System</li><li>Low Mileage</li></ul><p><strong>Dont miss out on this fantastic deal! 130,982 KM

EX Clean Car - No Accident

VIN KNDJP3A50J7516461

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,982 KM

The 2018 Kia Soul EX combines unique styling with practicality. Enjoy a smooth ride with responsive handling and plenty of tech features to keep you connected on the go. With a roomy interior and a surprising amount of cargo space, it’s perfect for city driving or weekend adventures!

🌟 Key Features:

  • Accident-Free History
  • Sleek Gray Exterior
  • Comfortable Black Interior
  • Spacious & Versatile Cargo Space
  • Fuel Efficient

🚗 Additional Highlights:

  • Bluetooth Connectivity
  • Rearview Camera
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Premium Sound System
  • Low Mileage

Don't miss out on this fantastic deal! Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the Kia Soul for yourself.

 

Welcome to The Cars Factory!

We operate by appointment and are located at: 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.

CERTIFICATION

Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING

Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.

WARRANTY

Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.

PRICE

At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.

Discover The Cars Factory Difference

Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Bluetooth Connection

2018 Kia Soul