2018 Kia Soul EV

14,890 KM

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

416-834-6276

2018 Kia Soul EV

2018 Kia Soul EV

EV Luxury

2018 Kia Soul EV

EV Luxury

Location

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

610 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-834-6276

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

14,890KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6776489
  • Stock #: 838
  • VIN: KNDJR3AE4J7033324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 838
  • Mileage 14,890 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Loaded, Navigation, Fog Lights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Front and Rear Bumper Parking Sensors, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Back-up Camera, Heated front & rear seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mount Volume, Tilt Steering, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), USB, Auxiliary 12v Outlet, Daytime Running Lights, CD Player, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, Child Safety Lock, Keyless Entry, Digital Clock,  Rear Window Defogger, Inside Hood Release. There are no hidden or extra fees only price plus HST and licensing. Please call us at 416-477-6086 or email: info@mominautosales.ca to book a test drive at 610 Danforth Road, Scarborough, Ontario, M1K 1E7. Please also visit us at www.mominautosales.ca for more similar vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

610 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-834-6276

Alternate Numbers
416-477-6086
