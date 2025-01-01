$21,895+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD
2018 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD
Location
Motorspot
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
416-272-9700
$21,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,536KM
VIN JM3KFBCM9J0404215
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 0404215
- Mileage 94,536 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD is an accident-free, stylish SUV that offers a perfect balance of performance, comfort, and advanced features. Powered by a smooth 2.5L engine, it provides an engaging driving experience along with impressive fuel efficiency. Inside, you'll find premium leather seats, a push-button start, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel for ultimate comfort. The CX-5 GS also comes equipped with a rearview camera, a large touchscreen with intuitive infotainment options, and a power sunroof for an open-air driving experience. With its all-wheel drive, sleek design, and advanced safety features, this Mazda CX-5 is ready to take you on your next adventure in style and confidence.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Options
Power Windows
Exterior
Sunroof
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
4x4
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Driver Side Airbag
Premium Audio Package
Apple Car Play
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Motorspot
Octane Used Cars
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
Call Dealer
416-272-XXXX(click to show)
2018 Mazda CX-5