The 2018 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD is an accident-free, stylish SUV that offers a perfect balance of performance, comfort, and advanced features. Powered by a smooth 2.5L engine, it provides an engaging driving experience along with impressive fuel efficiency. Inside, youll find premium leather seats, a push-button start, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel for ultimate comfort. The CX-5 GS also comes equipped with a rearview camera, a large touchscreen with intuitive infotainment options, and a power sunroof for an open-air driving experience. With its all-wheel drive, sleek design, and advanced safety features, this Mazda CX-5 is ready to take you on your next adventure in style and confidence.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2018 Mazda CX-5

94,536 KM

$21,895

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD

12263056

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD

Motorspot

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

$21,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,536KM
VIN JM3KFBCM9J0404215

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0404215
  • Mileage 94,536 KM

The 2018 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD is an accident-free, stylish SUV that offers a perfect balance of performance, comfort, and advanced features. Powered by a smooth 2.5L engine, it provides an engaging driving experience along with impressive fuel efficiency. Inside, you'll find premium leather seats, a push-button start, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel for ultimate comfort. The CX-5 GS also comes equipped with a rearview camera, a large touchscreen with intuitive infotainment options, and a power sunroof for an open-air driving experience. With its all-wheel drive, sleek design, and advanced safety features, this Mazda CX-5 is ready to take you on your next adventure in style and confidence.
Security System
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Windows

Sunroof

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Bluetooth

Child Safety Locks

Telescopic Steering Wheel

4x4
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Driver Side Airbag
Premium Audio Package
Apple Car Play
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Mazda CX-5