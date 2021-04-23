Menu
2018 Mazda CX-5

46,472 KM

$22,350

+ tax & licensing
$22,350

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

2018 Mazda CX-5

2018 Mazda CX-5

GX|AWD|REAR CAMERA|HEATED SEATS|CLEAN CARFAX

2018 Mazda CX-5

GX|AWD|REAR CAMERA|HEATED SEATS|CLEAN CARFAX

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

$22,350

+ taxes & licensing

46,472KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7006271
  • Stock #: 21605A
  • VIN: JM3KFBBL6J0439996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21605A
  • Mileage 46,472 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL TRADE ARE WELCOME Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! 2018 MAZDA CX5 GX ALL WHEEL DRIVE - ALL WHEEL DRIVES/ BACK UP CAMERA - SMART CITY BRAKE SUPPORT/ CRUISE CONTROL - HEATED SEATS/HEATED SIDE MIRRORS - BLIND SPOT MONITORING/ REAR CROSS TRAFFIC - BLUETOOTH/ PUSH START/ KEY LESS ENTRY - 7" COLOR TOUCH SCREEN/ REAR VIEW CAMERA - AND MORE... This vehicle comes fully reconditioned by factory trained technicians and is also eligible for the Mazda Certified Pre-Owned program which gives you these added benefits. Here is why you should choose a Mazda Certified Pre Owned Vehicle, FINANCE FROM 0.99% -160 point detailed inspection -Balance of 7 year or 140 000km power train warranty -24 hour roadside assistance UNLIMITED mileage 7 years -30 day/3000 km no hassle exchange policy -Zero deductible -Benefits are transferable -Available warranty upgrades ONE PRICE THE BEST PRICE! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OUR ONE PRICE PRE-OWNED shopping experience is made easier with our 100% upfront and transparent. Buy a Pre-Owned vehicle from Scarboro Mazda! Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the greater Toronto area for 26 years!

