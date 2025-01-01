Menu
<strong>We'll Buy Your Car — Even If You Don't Buy Ours!</strong> All trades are welcome!  <strong>Call us today at 416-752-0970</strong> to book your test drive.  <strong>Visit us at:</strong> 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3 <strong>VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS</strong> This vehicle is being sold <strong>AS-IS</strong>, and is <strong>not</strong> represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle <strong>may not be fit for use as transportation</strong> and <strong>may require substantial repairs</strong> at the purchaser's expense. It <strong>may not be possible to register or drive the vehicle</strong> in its current condition. <strong>Key Policy</strong> Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicles come standard with <strong>one key</strong>. If additional keys were received from the previous owner, they will be included. Otherwise, <strong>extra keys can be purchased</strong> for <strong>$250–$495</strong>.

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

180,613 KM

Details Description Features

$11,492

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle
13167101

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

$11,492

+ taxes & licensing

Used
180,613KM
VIN JM1BN1V70J1156086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,613 KM

Vehicle Description

We’ll Buy Your Car — Even If You Don’t Buy Ours!

All trades are welcome!

 Call us today at 416-752-0970 to book your test drive.

 Visit us at: 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3




VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS

This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register or drive the vehicle in its current condition.




Key Policy

Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicles come standard with one key.

If additional keys were received from the previous owner, they will be included.

Otherwise, extra keys can be purchased for $250–$495.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$11,492

+ taxes & licensing>

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

2018 Mazda MAZDA3