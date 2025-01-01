$11,492+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Scarboro Mazda
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
1-877-469-5969
$11,492
+ taxes & licensing
Used
180,613KM
VIN JM1BN1V70J1156086
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,613 KM
Vehicle Description
We’ll Buy Your Car — Even If You Don’t Buy Ours!
All trades are welcome!
Call us today at 416-752-0970 to book your test drive.
Visit us at: 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register or drive the vehicle in its current condition.
Key Policy
Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicles come standard with one key.
If additional keys were received from the previous owner, they will be included.
Otherwise, extra keys can be purchased for $250–$495.
All trades are welcome!
Call us today at 416-752-0970 to book your test drive.
Visit us at: 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register or drive the vehicle in its current condition.
Key Policy
Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicles come standard with one key.
If additional keys were received from the previous owner, they will be included.
Otherwise, extra keys can be purchased for $250–$495.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Scarboro Mazda
2020 Nissan Qashqai S 75,140 KM $17,492 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Sentra S 0 $14,794 + tax & lic
2023 Mazda CX-50 GT W/TURBO 61,119 KM $37,299 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Scarboro Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scarboro Mazda
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-877-469-XXXX(click to show)
1-877-469-5969
Alternate Numbers416-752-0970
$11,492
+ taxes & licensing>
Scarboro Mazda
1-877-469-5969
2018 Mazda MAZDA3