2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8
***ZOOM ZOOM*** This 2018 Mazda 3 GS Sedan with Sunroof just came in and has only 53,166 Kilometers! This clean mid-size Spacious 4 Door sedan has been babied, is Priced to sell, and is a former daily rental....The GS-Model on this Reliable Mazda 3 includes a Sunroof, Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Steering and Heated Seats. Looks SHARP with 16 Inch Alloy Wheels, and Fog Lights!!! WOW WOW WOW.....Yes only 53KM!!!
Preferred colour combination of Snowflake White with Black cloth, this gas saver 2.0L 4 Cylinder Mazda comes fully equipped with all power options including Push Start, Cruise Control, iPod Auxiliary, and CD player. Comes with the balance of factory warranty from any Mazda Dealership Canada Wide until July 26 2023 or 100,000km and with a CLEAN Carproof report with no accidents!!!
Your dreams can be become a reality as we arrange all financing in house, your payments could be as low as $169 Bi-Weekly (over 83 months at 5.9% o.a.c.) with only $1000 Down! We finance all credit types.
This White 2018 Mazda 3 GS with all upgrades and only 53K is Priced to Sell and surely will not last long.......for more information on this vehicle and other new arrivals, feel free to visit our website: WWW.AUTOSELECTTORONTO.COM
You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Auto Select. If you have experienced some of life's challenges and your credit has been damaged or if you have no credit at all we can still get you approved! Helping customers secure the best rate based on their credit is something we take very seriously. Put us to work for you today. Call today to make an appointment with one of our Finance specialists: 416-699-2275.
As per OMVIC regulations we must state this on all of our vehicles when certification is charged extra: ''Vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Certification is Available For $399.00''.
