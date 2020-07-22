2018 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
1-877-469-5969
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
1-877-469-5969
Some things just never get old — like our Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. The reason is because only well-maintained, recent model vehicles make the cut. That's why when you purchase a used Mazda, you can be more than confident it'll perform with all the hair-blowing, eye-catching, heart-pounding, fun-loving, soul-freeing Zoom-Zoom exhilaration you'd expect from Mazda. Because we want your Certified Pre-Owned Mazda to feel like new before you put it in your garage we put it through its paces. Each used vehicle is required to endure an uncompromising 160-point inspection inside and out to ensure peak performance. It's just one confidence-inspiring benefit of the Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Program.
+ taxes & licensing
COMES WITH MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED program POWER TRAIN WARRANTY BALANCE OF 7 YEARS/140,000KMS ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE BALANCE OF 7 YEARS/140,000KMS Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! 2018 MAZDA 3 GX WITH WINTER TIRE SET - TOUCH SCREEN,BLUETOOTH,REAR VIEW CAMERA - SMART CITY BRAKE,ELECTRIC PARKING BRAKE - CRUISE CONTROL,6 SPEAKER,USB,AUTO OFF HEADLIGHT - POWER MIRROR, AND MORE… This vehicle COMES WITH MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED program which gives you these added benefits. Here is why you should choose a Mazda Certified Pre Owned Vehicle, FINANCE FROM 1.50% -160 point detailed inspection -Balance of 7 year or 140 000km power train warranty -24 hour roadside assistance UNLIMITED mileage 7 years -30 day/3000 km no hassle exchange policy -Zero deductible -Benefits are transferable -Available warranty upgrades Buy with confidence! Buy a Pre Owned vehicle from Scarboro Mazda! Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the greater Toronto area for 25 years! A credited member of the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3