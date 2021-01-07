Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

51,566 KM

Details Description Features

$18,785

+ tax & licensing
Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

Sport 0.99%FINANCE|CPO|SNOW TIRES|PREMIUM PKG|LEATHER

Location

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

Mazda Certified Pre-Owned

Mazda Certified Pre-Owned

Some things just never get old — like our Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. The reason is because only well-maintained, recent model vehicles make the cut. That's why when you purchase a used Mazda, you can be more than confident it'll perform with all the hair-blowing, eye-catching, heart-pounding, fun-loving, soul-freeing Zoom-Zoom exhilaration you'd expect from Mazda. Because we want your Certified Pre-Owned Mazda to feel like new before you put it in your garage we put it through its paces. Each used vehicle is required to endure an uncompromising 160-point inspection inside and out to ensure peak performance. It's just one confidence-inspiring benefit of the Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Program.

51,566KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6497401
  • Stock #: 21285A
  • VIN: 3MZBN1M38JM217425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 21285A
  • Mileage 51,566 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX COMES WITH MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED program POWER TRAIN WARRANTY BALANCE OF 7 YEARS/140,000KMS ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE BALANCE OF 7 YEARS/140,000KMS Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! 2018 MAZDA 3 GT HATCHBACK PREMIUM PKG - RADAR CRUISE CONTROL, SMART BRAKE SUPPORT - FORWARD OBSTRUCTION WARMING, LANE DEPARTURE - TOUCH SCREEN, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, - BLIND SPOT MONITORING, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, - REAR VIEW CAMERA, ELECTRIC PARKING BRAKE, - LEATHER&POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING, - HEATED SIDE MIRRORS, BOSE 9 SPEAKERS, - SUN ROOF, LEATHER SEATS, CD PLAYER, - LED HEAD & TAIL LIGHT, 2.5L SKYACTIVE ENGINE 184HP/185TQ AND MORE... This vehicle COMES WITH MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED program which gives you these added benefits. Here is why you should choose a Mazda Certified Pre Owned Vehicle, FINANCE FROM 0.99% -160 point detailed inspection -Balance of 7 year or 140 000km power train warranty -24 hour roadside assistance UNLIMITED mileage 7 years -30 day/3000 km no hassle exchange policy -Zero deductible -Benefits are transferable -Available warranty upgrades Buy with confidence! Buy a Pre Owned vehicle from Scarboro Mazda! Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the greater Toronto area for 25 years! A credited member of the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Bose Sound System
Sunroof
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Heads-Up Display
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Hill Ascent Control
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Lane Departure Warning
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

