2018 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
1-877-469-5969
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
1-877-469-5969
+ taxes & licensing
ALL TRADE ARE WELCOME Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! 2018 MAZDA 3 GS AUTO SEDAN - TOUCH SCREEN, BLUETOOTH, - BLIND SPOT MONITORING, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, - REAR VIEW CAMERA, SMART CITY BRAKE, ELECTRIC PARKING BRAKE, - CRUISE CONTROL, 6 SPEAKER, USB, AUTO HEADLIGHT, - HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING, HEATED SIDE MIRRORS, - AND MORE… This vehicle comes fully reconditioned by factory trained technicians and is also eligible for the Mazda Certified Pre-Owned program which gives you these added benefits. Here is why you should choose a Mazda Certified Pre Owned Vehicle, FINANCE FROM 0.99% -160 point detailed inspection -Balance of 7 year or 140 000km power train warranty -24 hour roadside assistance UNLIMITED mileage 7 years -30 day/3000 km no hassle exchange policy -Zero deductible -Benefits are transferable -Available warranty upgrades ONE PRICE THE BEST PRICE! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OUR ONE PRICE PRE-OWNED shopping experience is made easier with our 100% upfront and transparent. Buy a Pre-Owned vehicle from Scarboro Mazda! Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the greater Toronto area for 26 years!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3