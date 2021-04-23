Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

30,327 KM

$15,873

+ tax & licensing
$15,873

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

BLIND SPOT MONITRING|REAR CAMER|HEATED SEAT|AUTO

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

BLIND SPOT MONITRING|REAR CAMER|HEATED SEAT|AUTO

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

$15,873

+ taxes & licensing

30,327KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7006274
  • Stock #: P1812
  • VIN: JM1BN1V73J1166448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,327 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL TRADE ARE WELCOME Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! 2018 MAZDA 3 GS AUTO SEDAN - TOUCH SCREEN, BLUETOOTH, - BLIND SPOT MONITORING, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, - REAR VIEW CAMERA, SMART CITY BRAKE, ELECTRIC PARKING BRAKE, - CRUISE CONTROL, 6 SPEAKER, USB, AUTO HEADLIGHT, - HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING, HEATED SIDE MIRRORS, - AND MORE… This vehicle comes fully reconditioned by factory trained technicians and is also eligible for the Mazda Certified Pre-Owned program which gives you these added benefits. Here is why you should choose a Mazda Certified Pre Owned Vehicle, FINANCE FROM 0.99% -160 point detailed inspection -Balance of 7 year or 140 000km power train warranty -24 hour roadside assistance UNLIMITED mileage 7 years -30 day/3000 km no hassle exchange policy -Zero deductible -Benefits are transferable -Available warranty upgrades ONE PRICE THE BEST PRICE! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OUR ONE PRICE PRE-OWNED shopping experience is made easier with our 100% upfront and transparent. Buy a Pre-Owned vehicle from Scarboro Mazda! Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the greater Toronto area for 26 years!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defroster
Anti-Theft
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear View Camera
Hill Ascent Control
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

