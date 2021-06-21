Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

39,757 KM

Details Description Features

$18,352

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,352

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport HATCHBACK BLIND SPOT MONITOR 1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport HATCHBACK BLIND SPOT MONITOR 1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

  1. 7528609
  2. 7528609
  3. 7528609
  4. 7528609
  5. 7528609
Contact Seller

$18,352

+ taxes & licensing

39,757KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7528609
  • Stock #: 21574A
  • VIN: JM1BN1L71J1173725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,757 KM

Vehicle Description

Well Buy Your Car Event if You dont buy ours, All Trade are Welcome

Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East,

Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3



2018 MAZDA 3 GS HATCHBACK AUTO

- TOUCH SCREEN, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING

- REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, REAR VIEW CAMERA

- SMART CITY BRAKE, ELECTRIC PARKING BRAKE, CRUISE CONTROL

- 6 SPEAKER, USB, AUTO HEADLIGHT, HEATED SEATS

- HEATED STEERING, HEATED SIDE MIRRORS,AND MORE



This vehicle comes with SAFETY and full Reconditioned by factory trained technicians and is also ELIGIBLE for the Mazda Certified Pre-Owned program which gives you these added benefits. Here is why you should choose a Mazda Certified Pre Owned Vehicle, FINANCE FROM 0.99%



-160 point detailed inspection

-Balance of 7 year or 140 000km power train warranty

-24 hour roadside assistance UNLIMITED mileage 7 years

-30 day/3000 km no hassle exchange policy

-Zero deductible

-Benefits are transferable

-Available warranty upgrades



ONE PRICE THE BEST PRICE! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OUR ONE PRICE PRE-OWNED shopping experience is made easier with our 100% upfront and transparent. Buy a Pre-Owned vehicle from Scarboro Mazda! Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the greater Toronto area for 26 years!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Temporary spare tire
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro Mazda

2009 Nissan Rogue SL...
 119,748 KM
$5,768 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 141,898 KM
$10,863 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA5 5 ...
 167,874 KM
$2,986 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

Call Dealer

1-877-469-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-469-5969

Alternate Numbers
416-752-0970
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory