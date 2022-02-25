$20,499+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
416-356-8118
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,499
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8337495
- Stock #: 0002
- VIN: JM1BN1V7XJ1179469
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 72,200 KM
Vehicle Description
GS! AUTO! SEDAN! HEATED SEAT! ALLOY RIMS! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! HEATED STEERING WHEEL!
PUSH START! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! DRIVE NICE
AND SMOOTH!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
416-356-8118, EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.