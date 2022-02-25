2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $20,499 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 2 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8337495

8337495 Stock #: 0002

0002 VIN: JM1BN1V7XJ1179469

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 72,200 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Anti-Theft System Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

