2018 Mazda MAZDA3

72,200 KM

$20,499

$20,499 + tax & licensing
$20,499

+ taxes & licensing

416-356-8118

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$20,499

+ taxes & licensing

72,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8337495
  • Stock #: 0002
  • VIN: JM1BN1V7XJ1179469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,200 KM

Vehicle Description

GS! AUTO! SEDAN! HEATED SEAT! ALLOY RIMS! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! HEATED STEERING WHEEL!

PUSH START! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! DRIVE NICE

AND SMOOTH! 

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118,   EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth Connection

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

