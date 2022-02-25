Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

47,256 KM

$23,813

+ tax & licensing
$23,813

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

GS AUTO SUNROOF 1OWNER CLEAN CARFAX LOW KM

GS AUTO SUNROOF 1OWNER CLEAN CARFAX LOW KM

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

47,256KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8411832
  • Stock #: 22138A
  • VIN: JM1BN1V7XJ1180508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,256 KM

Vehicle Description

Well Buy Your Car Event if You dont buy ours, All Trade are Welcome

Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East,

Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3



This vehicle comes with Safety and full reconditioned by factory trained technicians. We go above and beyond to ensure your new pre-owned vehicle is just right for you! Here are just some of the advantages of being a part of the Scarboro Mazda family:



- 30 days or 2500 km warranty

- Professionally reconditioned vehicles

- $0 Down at Financing Options Available

- Full safety

- Free CarFax report



ONE PRICE THE BEST PRICE! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OUR ONE PRICE PRE-OWNED shopping experience is made easier with our 100% upfront and transparent. OUR KEY POLICY Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicle come standard with ONE key, if we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we included them. Additional keys will be charge $250 to $450. Buy a Pre-Owned vehicle from Scarboro Mazda! Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the greater Toronto area for 28 years!



"

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Power Brakes
ABS
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Telescoping Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Anti-Theft
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Collision Avoidance System
Bluetooth Connection
Audio Voice Control
Front collision mitigation

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

416-752-0970
