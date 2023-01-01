2018 Mazda MAZDA3

$20,836 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 7 8 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9463876

9463876 Stock #: 23099A

23099A VIN: 3MZBN1V70JM272856

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 88,782 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Power Brakes ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Odometer Immobilizer Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Electronic Compass Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Seating Heated Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Heated Exterior Mirrors Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Premium Audio DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Bluetooth Connection Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.