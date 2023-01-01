2018 Mazda MAZDA3

$25,638 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 6 , 6 8 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9993089

9993089 Stock #: P2054

P2054 VIN: 3MZBN1L78JM256312

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 56,680 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Side Airbags ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Power Mirror(s) Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Alarm System HEATED FRONT SEATS TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Temporary spare tire Security Anti-Theft Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Telescopic Steering Wheel Rainsensing wipers Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Onboard Computer Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Electric Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Power Brake Rear-Window Wiper Cross-Traffic Alert Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.