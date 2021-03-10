Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA6

56,771 KM

Details Description Features

$22,952

+ tax & licensing
$22,952

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

2018 Mazda MAZDA6

2018 Mazda MAZDA6

GT|NAV|LEATHER|SUN ROOF|COOLING SEATS|HEATED SEATS

2018 Mazda MAZDA6

GT|NAV|LEATHER|SUN ROOF|COOLING SEATS|HEATED SEATS

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

Certified

$22,952

+ taxes & licensing

56,771KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6704504
  Stock #: 21448A
  VIN: JM1GL1WYXJ1309513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21448A
  • Mileage 56,771 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, ALL TRADE IN ARE WELOCME Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! 2018 MAZDA 6 GT NAVIGATION, LEATHER - LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, BOSE SPEAKERS - MAZDA RADAR CRUISE, LANE KEEP ASSIST, HEADS UP DISPLAY - FORWARD OBSTRUCTION WARNING, BLIND SPOT MONITORING - REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, REAR VIEW CAMERA, - FRONT AND REAR HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS - POWER SEATS WITH, POWER SUN ROOF - HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTERS - HEATED SIDE MIRRORS, COLOR SCREEN, REAR VIEW CAMERA - AUTO DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL - AND MORE... This vehicle comes fully reconditioned by factory trained technicians and is also eligible for the Mazda Certified Pre-Owned program which gives you these added benefits. Here is why you should choose a Mazda Certified Pre Owned Vehicle, FINANCE FROM 0.99% -160 point detailed inspection -Balance of 7 year or 140 000km power train warranty -24 hour roadside assistance UNLIMITED mileage 7 years -30 day/3000 km no hassle exchange policy -Zero deductible -Benefits are transferable -Available warranty upgrades Buy with confidence! Buy a Pre Owned vehicle from Scarboro Mazda! Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the greater Toronto area for 25 years! A credited member of the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain sensor wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Heads-Up Display
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Power Lift Gates
Home Link System
Rear Air & Heat
Lane Departure Warning
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

