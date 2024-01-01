$17,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
B250 Sports Tourer 4MATIC - Navigation / Camera!
Location
The Cars Factory
563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
416-886-2323
Certified
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 318450
- Mileage 85,398 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B250 4MATIC Sports Tourer—an extremely clean, luxury vehicle that stands out with its most desired dark blue exterior and off-white interior. This versatile and stylish car offers:
- Sophisticated Comfort: Relax in heated leather seats with power memory settings and enjoy the panoramic sunroof for a bright, open atmosphere.
- Advanced Technology: Navigate with ease and stay safe with the backup camera and blind spot monitor.
- Premium Audio: Enjoy your favorite tunes with Bluetooth audio, XM, HD radio, CD, USB, and AUX options.
- Convenience & Style: Benefit from key-less entry, push start, and tinted windows for added privacy and a sleek look.
- All-Weather Capability: Experience the confidence of all-wheel drive in any condition.
Don't miss the opportunity to own this beautifully maintained 2018 Mercedes-Benz B250 4MATIC Sports Tourer. Test drive it today!
Welcome to The Cars Factory!
We operate by appointment and are located at: 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.
CERTIFICATION
Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
FINANCING
Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.
WARRANTY
Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.
PRICE
At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.
Discover The Cars Factory Difference
Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
