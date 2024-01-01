Menu
Introducing the 2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B250 4MATIC Sports Tourer—an extremely clean, luxury vehicle that stands out with its most desired dark blue exterior and off-white interior. This versatile and stylish car offers:</p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; padding-left: 2rem; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Sophisticated Comfort:</span> Relax in heated leather seats with power memory settings and enjoy the panoramic sunroof for a bright, open atmosphere.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Advanced Technology:</span> Navigate with ease and stay safe with the backup camera and blind spot monitor.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Premium Audio:</span> Enjoy your favorite tunes with Bluetooth audio, XM, HD radio, CD, USB, and AUX options.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Convenience & Style:</span> Benefit from key-less entry, push start, and tinted windows for added privacy and a sleek look.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>All-Weather Capability:</span> Experience the confidence of all-wheel drive in any condition.</li></ul><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Dont miss the opportunity to own this beautifully maintained 2018 Mercedes-Benz B250 4MATIC Sports Tourer. Test drive it today!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Welcome to The Cars Factory!</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>We operate by appointment and are located at: <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>CERTIFICATION</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>FINANCING</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>WARRANTY</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>PRICE</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing youre getting a great deal.

Discover The Cars Factory Difference

Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.

2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

85,398 KM

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B250 Sports Tourer 4MATIC - Navigation / Camera!

2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B250 Sports Tourer 4MATIC - Navigation / Camera!

Location

The Cars Factory

563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1

416-886-2323

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,398KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDMH4GB4JJ461373

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 318450
  • Mileage 85,398 KM

Introducing the 2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B250 4MATIC Sports Tourer—an extremely clean, luxury vehicle that stands out with its most desired dark blue exterior and off-white interior. This versatile and stylish car offers:

  • Sophisticated Comfort: Relax in heated leather seats with power memory settings and enjoy the panoramic sunroof for a bright, open atmosphere.
  • Advanced Technology: Navigate with ease and stay safe with the backup camera and blind spot monitor.
  • Premium Audio: Enjoy your favorite tunes with Bluetooth audio, XM, HD radio, CD, USB, and AUX options.
  • Convenience & Style: Benefit from key-less entry, push start, and tinted windows for added privacy and a sleek look.
  • All-Weather Capability: Experience the confidence of all-wheel drive in any condition.

Don't miss the opportunity to own this beautifully maintained 2018 Mercedes-Benz B250 4MATIC Sports Tourer. Test drive it today!

 

 

Welcome to The Cars Factory!

We operate by appointment and are located at: 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.

CERTIFICATION

Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING

Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.

WARRANTY

Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.

PRICE

At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.

Discover The Cars Factory Difference

Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

The Cars Factory

The Cars Factory

563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-886-2323

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Cars Factory

416-886-2323

2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class