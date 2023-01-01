Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

71,261 KM

Details Description Features

$41,777

+ tax & licensing
$41,777

+ taxes & licensing

Alpha Auto Sales

1-800-632-4194

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43 4MATIC Sedan |NIGHT PCKG|PREMIUM|INTELLIGENT|

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43 4MATIC Sedan |NIGHT PCKG|PREMIUM|INTELLIGENT|

Location

Alpha Auto Sales

2100 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7

1-800-632-4194

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,777

+ taxes & licensing

71,261KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10353303
  • Stock #: STKC43
  • VIN: 55SWF6EB9JU252031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # STKC43
  • Mileage 71,261 KM

Vehicle Description

Mercedes C43 AMG 4MATIC Sedan - Polar White Exterior on Black Interior w/Red Stitching - Carfax Verified - One Owner - Local Ontario Vehicle - LOW KM's ONLY 71k - Loaded w/ Premium Package, AMG Driver's Package, Night Package, Intelligent Drive Package, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, 13 speakers, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, KEYLESS GO, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, AMG Performance Exhaust System, Open-pore Dark Ash Wood Trim, Integrated Garage Door Opener, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, LED Lighting System, 19 Inch AMG Multi-Spoke Wheels & More! FINANCING AVAILABLE - OAC!


Included in the price:


1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
4.OMVIC Fee.


Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.


Lease & Financing Options Available! All Trades Welcome!


Alpha Auto Sales 
2100 Lawrence Ave. E 
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7 
Office: 1 8 0 0 6 3 2 4 1 9 4 
Direct: 6 4 7 6 3 2 6 0 1 1 
Email: sales@alphaautosales.ca 
Web: alphaautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Comfort

Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Leather Steering Wheels

