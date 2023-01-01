$41,777+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-632-4194
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C 43 4MATIC Sedan |NIGHT PCKG|PREMIUM|INTELLIGENT|
Location
Alpha Auto Sales
2100 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7
1-800-632-4194
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$41,777
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10353303
- Stock #: STKC43
- VIN: 55SWF6EB9JU252031
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # STKC43
- Mileage 71,261 KM
Vehicle Description
Mercedes C43 AMG 4MATIC Sedan - Polar White Exterior on Black Interior w/Red Stitching - Carfax Verified - One Owner - Local Ontario Vehicle - LOW KM's ONLY 71k - Loaded w/ Premium Package, AMG Driver's Package, Night Package, Intelligent Drive Package, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, 13 speakers, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, KEYLESS GO, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, AMG Performance Exhaust System, Open-pore Dark Ash Wood Trim, Integrated Garage Door Opener, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, LED Lighting System, 19 Inch AMG Multi-Spoke Wheels & More! FINANCING AVAILABLE - OAC!
Included in the price:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
4.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Lease & Financing Options Available! All Trades Welcome!
Alpha Auto Sales
2100 Lawrence Ave. E
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7
Office: 1 8 0 0 6 3 2 4 1 9 4
Direct: 6 4 7 6 3 2 6 0 1 1
Email: sales@alphaautosales.ca
Web: alphaautosales.ca
