$26,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 4MATIC Wagon Only 081,592KM Loaded No Accide
Location
The Cars Factory
563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
416-886-2323
Certified
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 81,594 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Wagon—a stunning vehicle that combines luxury, performance, and style. With a sleek black exterior and a matching black leather interior, this wagon is as stylish as it is practical. Key features include:
- Pristine Condition: Only 81,592KM and Carfax verified with no accidents.
- Luxurious Comfort: Enjoy heated leather seats and ice-cold A/C for ultimate comfort.
- Modern Technology: Stay connected and navigate effortlessly with the advanced navigation system and backup camera.
- Panoramic Sunroof: Experience an open, airy feel with the panoramic sunroof.
- Enhanced Safety: Drive confidently with all-wheel drive and a blind spot monitor.
- Premium Audio: Enjoy your favorite music with XM Radio, HD Radio, CD, USB, and AUX options.
Don't miss out on this very clean, meticulously maintained 2018 Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC Wagon. Discover luxury and performance—schedule your test drive today!
Welcome to The Cars Factory!
We operate by appointment and are located at: 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.
CERTIFICATION
Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
FINANCING
Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.
WARRANTY
Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.
PRICE
At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.
Discover The Cars Factory Difference
Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.
The Cars Factory
