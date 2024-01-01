Menu
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Introducing the 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Wagon—a stunning vehicle that combines luxury, performance, and style. With a sleek black exterior and a matching black leather interior, this wagon is as stylish as it is practical. Key features include:</p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; padding-left: 2rem; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Pristine Condition:</span> Only 81,592KM and Carfax verified with no accidents.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Luxurious Comfort:</span> Enjoy heated leather seats and ice-cold A/C for ultimate comfort.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Modern Technology:</span> Stay connected and navigate effortlessly with the advanced navigation system and backup camera.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Panoramic Sunroof:</span> Experience an open, airy feel with the panoramic sunroof.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Enhanced Safety:</span> Drive confidently with all-wheel drive and a blind spot monitor.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Premium Audio:</span> Enjoy your favorite music with XM Radio, HD Radio, CD, USB, and AUX options.</li></ul><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Dont miss out on this very clean, meticulously maintained 2018 Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC Wagon. Discover luxury and performance—schedule your test drive today!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Welcome to The Cars Factory!</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>We operate by appointment and are located at: <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>CERTIFICATION</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>FINANCING</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>WARRANTY</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>PRICE</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing youre getting a great deal.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Discover The Cars Factory Difference</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.</p>

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

