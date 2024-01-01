2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>AMG Wheels! Fully Loaded! In Great Condition! Panoramic Sunroof! Navigation! Back Up Camera With Sensors! Heated Seats And Much More!</span><span><br /></span></div><div><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span><br /></div><div><span>Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.</span></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

124,671 KM

Details Description Features

$25,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC Wagon

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC Wagon

Location

Motorspot

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$25,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
124,671KM
VIN WDDWH4KB6JF745168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 745168
  • Mileage 124,671 KM

Vehicle Description

AMG Wheels! Fully Loaded! In Great Condition! Panoramic Sunroof! Navigation! Back Up Camera With Sensors! Heated Seats And Much More!
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorspot

Used 2018 Acura TLX SH-AWD Sedan for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Acura TLX SH-AWD Sedan 0 $21,895 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander LE Premium S-AWC for sale in Scarborough, ON
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander LE Premium S-AWC 92,960 KM $29,495 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander GT S-AWC for sale in Scarborough, ON
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander GT S-AWC 42,099 KM $35,895 + tax & lic

Email Motorspot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorspot

Motorspot

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

416-272-XXXX

(click to show)

416-272-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,895

+ taxes & licensing

Motorspot

416-272-9700

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class