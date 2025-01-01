2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><h3><div><div data-message-author-role=assistant data-message-id=78474c03-2adb-404a-8472-6c67c2eb60ae dir=auto data-message-model-slug=gpt-4o><div><div><p data-start=0 data-end=572><span><br /></span></p><p data-start=0 data-end=572><span> </span><span data-start=1201 data-end=1239><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span></span></p></div></div></div></div></h3></div><div><span> </span><span data-start=1245 data-end=1293>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=1293 data-end=1296><span> </span><span data-start=1299 data-end=1338><span>Call us today to book a test drive!</span></span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><br /><div><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

98,295 KM

Details Description

$25,375

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC COUPE

Watch This Vehicle
12407322

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC COUPE

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 12407322
  2. 12407322
  3. 12407322
  4. 12407322
  5. 12407322
  6. 12407322
  7. 12407322
  8. 12407322
  9. 12407322
  10. 12407322
  11. 12407322
  12. 12407322
  13. 12407322
  14. 12407322
  15. 12407322
  16. 12407322
  17. 12407322
  18. 12407322
  19. 12407322
  20. 12407322
  21. 12407322
  22. 12407322
  23. 12407322
  24. 12407322
  25. 12407322
  26. 12407322
  27. 12407322
  28. 12407322
  29. 12407322
  30. 12407322
  31. 12407322
  32. 12407322
  33. 12407322
  34. 12407322
  35. 12407322
  36. 12407322
  37. 12407322
  38. 12407322
  39. 12407322
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$25,375

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,295KM
VIN WDDWJ4KB7JF726164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 726164
  • Mileage 98,295 KM

Vehicle Description


Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4WD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4WD 113,746 KM $28,895 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Acura TLX 8-Spd DCT w/Technology Package for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Acura TLX 8-Spd DCT w/Technology Package 140,625 KM $17,635 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE 107,561 KM $27,495 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,375

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class