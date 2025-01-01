2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><h3><div><div data-message-author-role=assistant data-message-id=78474c03-2adb-404a-8472-6c67c2eb60ae dir=auto data-message-model-slug=gpt-4o><div><div><p data-start=0 data-end=572><span><br /></span></p><p data-start=0 data-end=572><span> </span><span data-start=1201 data-end=1239><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span></span></p></div></div></div></div></h3></div><div><span> </span><span data-start=1245 data-end=1293>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=1293 data-end=1296><span> </span><span data-start=1299 data-end=1338><span>Call us today to book a test drive!</span></span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><br /><div><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

98,295 KM

Details Description

$25,375

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC COUPE

Watch This Vehicle
12407331

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC COUPE

Location

Motorspot

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

  1. 12407331
  2. 12407331
  3. 12407331
  4. 12407331
  5. 12407331
  6. 12407331
  7. 12407331
  8. 12407331
  9. 12407331
  10. 12407331
  11. 12407331
  12. 12407331
  13. 12407331
  14. 12407331
  15. 12407331
  16. 12407331
  17. 12407331
  18. 12407331
  19. 12407331
  20. 12407331
  21. 12407331
  22. 12407331
  23. 12407331
  24. 12407331
  25. 12407331
  26. 12407331
  27. 12407331
  28. 12407331
  29. 12407331
  30. 12407331
  31. 12407331
  32. 12407331
  33. 12407331
  34. 12407331
  35. 12407331
  36. 12407331
  37. 12407331
  38. 12407331
  39. 12407331
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$25,375

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,295KM
VIN WDDWJ4KB7JF726164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 726164
  • Mileage 98,295 KM

Vehicle Description


Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorspot

Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee LAREDO 4WD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee LAREDO 4WD 108,719 KM $23,700 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla LE 77,361 KM $22,895 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Acura TLX 8-Spd DCT w/Technology Package for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Acura TLX 8-Spd DCT w/Technology Package 140,625 KM $17,635 + tax & lic

Email Motorspot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorspot

Motorspot

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

416-272-XXXX

(click to show)

416-272-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,375

+ taxes & licensing

Motorspot

416-272-9700

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class